HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Faith Fest coming to Elmwood Park Amphitheater this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Quality Productions and Entertainment is a local family- based business seeking to bring different events to the Roanoke area that will be uplifting and fun, while helping the community.

As part of that mission, it’s presenting the Labor Day weekend concert, Faith Fest.

Organizers say there will be a huge line-up of artists, including BET’s Stellar Award winner Pastor Mike Judah Band, James Fortune, Lashay Knox, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Demetrius West and many others.

Roanoke’s Pastor Karen Walker is hosting the event. You can find more details on Faith Fest’s Facebook page.

Adult tickets are $35 each, child tickets are $10.

