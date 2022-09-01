Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Faith Fest coming to Elmwood Park Amphitheater this weekend

The show starts Saturday, September 3 at 11:00 am
Quality Productions and Entertainment, LLC says its mission is to offer family-friendly shows...
Quality Productions and Entertainment, LLC says its mission is to offer family-friendly shows that are uplifting and fun(Quality Productions and Entertainment LLC)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Quality Productions and Entertainment is a local family- based business seeking to bring different events to the Roanoke area that will be uplifting and fun, while helping the community.

As part of that mission, it’s presenting the Labor Day weekend concert, Faith Fest.

Organizers say there will be a huge line-up of artists, including BET’s Stellar Award winner Pastor Mike Judah Band, James Fortune, Lashay Knox, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Demetrius West and many others.

Roanoke’s Pastor Karen Walker is hosting the event. You can find more details on Faith Fest’s Facebook page.

Adult tickets are $35 each, child tickets are $10.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Manhunt ends with suspect in hospital
Terry Yerkey mugshot
Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Carilion Clinic logo
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital allowing no visitors to combat spread of COVID-19

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 1, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 1, 2022
National Suicide Prevention Month
National Suicide Prevention Month
Temperatures today climb into the mid 80s under a mainly sunny sky.
Thursday September 1, Morning FastCast
Roanoke Valley remembered those who died from overdose
Roanoke Valley community remembers loved ones who died from overdoses