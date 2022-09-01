New Patrick County hospital owner taking steps for behavioral health

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new owners of Patrick County’s shuttered hospital are taking steps to develop a department devoted to mental health and addiction.

Foresight Health leaders announced Thursday they have filed a Certificate of Public Need for a psychiatric and substance abuse unit.

While the General Assembly waived the certificate needed to reopen the hospital itself, this behavioral health unit goes beyond what the hospital originally offered.

That means it needs approval from Virginia’s Department of Health. According to Joseph Hylak-Reinholtz, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel for Foresight Health, there is a six month window for VDH to consider the application.

If approved, Hylak-Reinholtz told WDBJ7 in an email that they’d first need to construct the unit before offering services. Foresight estimates that construction to cost $1.2 million.

That, he said, shouldn’t interfere with plans to reopen the hospital by early next year.

