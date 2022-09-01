Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

New Patrick County hospital owner taking steps for behavioral health

Patrick County Hospital
Patrick County Hospital(Makayla Shelton)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new owners of Patrick County’s shuttered hospital are taking steps to develop a department devoted to mental health and addiction.

Foresight Health leaders announced Thursday they have filed a Certificate of Public Need for a psychiatric and substance abuse unit.

While the General Assembly waived the certificate needed to reopen the hospital itself, this behavioral health unit goes beyond what the hospital originally offered.

That means it needs approval from Virginia’s Department of Health. According to Joseph Hylak-Reinholtz, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel for Foresight Health, there is a six month window for VDH to consider the application.

If approved, Hylak-Reinholtz told WDBJ7 in an email that they’d first need to construct the unit before offering services. Foresight estimates that construction to cost $1.2 million.

That, he said, shouldn’t interfere with plans to reopen the hospital by early next year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Manhunt ends with suspect in hospital
Shelter in place in effect at Blacksburg High School because of report of weapon in building......
No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School
Terry Yerkey mugshot
Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Latest News

Efforts Made to Save Bassett Community Center
Efforts Made to Save Bassett Community Center
New PittCo Mailbag Lets Residents Ask Questions About Government
New PittCo Mailbag Lets Residents Ask Questions About Government
Nikki Giovanni
Nikki Giovanni retires from Virginia Tech
The other dealership locations will not be affected
Duncan Acura in Roanoke to go under new ownership