New PittCo Mailbag lets residents ask questions about local government

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new way for residents of Pittsylvania County to have their questions about local government answered.

PittCo Mailbag is an online platform created by Pittsylvania county leaders to communicate with members of the community.

Residents are able to submit any how or why questions they have about the way the county works. There will then be a monthly column that will answer some of the submitted questions.

“We deal with these things on a day-to-day basis. We know how those operations go. We know why things are done the way they are done. Not everyone is in it on a day to day basis. We want to take the time to have people ask questions and take the time to answer those,” said Caleb Ayers, manager of public relations for Pittsylvania County.

The PittCo Mailbag can be found here.

