New report on working Virginians highlights progress and challenges

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new report tracking the welfare of working Virginians highlights significant progress, and the major challenges that remain.

Two organizations - the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy and the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis - have focused on issues affecting low-income workers. And they came together to assess the ‘The State of Working Virginia.’

“The report is not just a list of important facts and figures related to the workers of Virginia,” said Ashley Kenneth, President and CEO of the Commonwealth Institute, “but it’s a call to action and an invitation to look deeply at what that data is telling us.”

What it’s telling us, the authors say, includes some positive developments such as a declining poverty rate and better access to health care.

“The rate of people without health insurance continues to go down, thanks in part of Medicaid expansion that took place in 2019,” said Mel Borja, policy analyst with the Commonwealth Institute.

Yet many workers, especially workers of color advocates say, continue to face obstacles to economic stability.

“We have learned during this pandemic, how many low-paid workers were willing to put themselves at great risk for their company and for their community, a matter of fact, for us all,” said Rev. Anthony Fludd, Vice-Chair of the Virginia Interfaith Center Board. “So let us recognize the many people whose work is a blessing to society and yet they are struggling to care for their own family.”

The road ahead, they said, should include action on a number of issues.

Kim Bobo is Executive Director of the Virginia Interfaith Center.

“We believe we need to increase wages, especially for those in the lowest paid jobs, increase supports for working people, setting standards for paid sick days and paid leave, continuing expansion on health care access and addressing exorbitant childcare costs,” Bobo said.

The organizations haven’t released their legislative agendas yet, but say they will pursue many of those priorities when lawmakers return to Richmond in January.

