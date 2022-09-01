Hometown Local
Nikki Giovanni retires from Virginia Tech

Nikki Giovanni
Nikki Giovanni(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Distinguished Professor Nikki Giovanni retired from Virginia Tech on Sept. 1.

She spent 35 years teaching in the English Department at Virginia Tech.

Giovanni is known worldwide for her poetry and writing.

Some of her accolades include writing 11 children’s books, winning seven NAACP awards and has received 30 honorary degrees.

At Virginia Tech, she was tasked with writing a poem to address the Virginia Tech community in the wake of the 2007 campus shooting, and wrote a poem for the Class of 2020 during its virtual graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Hokies will look out for each other and I’ve always loved that,” she said. “As I came to this community I realized that I was gaining not a job but a family and it meant a lot to me.”

Giovanni says she will stay around the New River Valley.

She will continue to write and has a new children’s book coming out soon.

