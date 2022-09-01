Hometown Local
Roanoke County launches McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service

Ribbon cutting for McAfee's Knob Trailhead Shuttle.
Ribbon cutting for McAfee's Knob Trailhead Shuttle.(Roanoke County, VA)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service.

The county says the shuttle will run September 2 until November 27. The service will then resume March 3, 2023, until November 26, 2023. The service will be provided Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“The McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle is just the start of future investments and significant improvements to come at the top of Catawba Mountain. This is only made possible because of the many partner organizations and government agencies dedicated to not only help hikers reach McAfee Knob but also to improve their experience from first step to last.”

The county says the shuttle will depart every 30 minutes from the I-81 exit 140 Park and Ride in Salem, following a route to the Catawba Community Center to turn around and take passengers to the designated shuttle pull-off near the McAfee’s Knob trailhead parking lot. The route is a nearly 15-minute ride to and from the trailhead.

Reservations can be made by clicking here and selecting “book now.” Tickets will be $5 one way, plus booking fees. Information about the new service can be found by clicking here.

