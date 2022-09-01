Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at this intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.

“His hands were raised, and he was looking up and I almost hit him. So, I called 911 to let them know that he was out there in the middle of the road,” said Peters.

That man was Terry Yerkey. Roanoke Police say the responding officer got out of their police cruiser. That’s when investigators say Yerkey ran at and began assaulting the officer. Peters says he stopped to help.

“When I rode by, I was driving by slow and I saw they were struggling right at her door, so, I pulled in,” explained Peters.

Law enforcement says the officer tased Yerkey but it had little to no effect. He then got in the driver’s seat of the police car. The officer was holding onto the gear shift when police say Yerkey bit the officer’s arm and took control of the cruiser.

“I was coming out of the vehicle, and I saw the headlights coming for me,” added Peters. “So, I jumped back in my car, and he hit the car, he didn’t hit me.”

Police say Yerkey lost control and crashed the police car in Botetourt County. Officers arrested him as he was trying to run off. Peters encourages everyone to say something when they see someone in danger.

“We need to all help each other. I mean especially with all the shootings going on in Roanoke. It needs to stop. I mean this is it’s getting bad,” said Peters.

Yerkey is charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle, and felony hit-and-run.

