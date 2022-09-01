Roanoke Valley community remembers loved ones who died from overdose

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members gathered on Wednesday night to honor and remember their loved ones who died to overdose.

More than 2,000 people have died from overdose in Virginia this year.

The Hope Initiative and other community partners gave out purple ribbons and candles to remember those who died. Family members put pictures of those they lost on a board to honor them.

One woman who is a recovering addict and lost her sister to overdose explained how addiction can affect everyone.

”It taught me during that time, that the disease doesn’t discriminate,” Caitlyn Sherwood said. “It doesn’t care how nice, or how kind or how much we love everyone else. It’ll still take what it wants.”

The Virginia Department of Health passed out free doses of NARCAN after the presentations. Organizers explained many overdoses are accidental from fentanyl lacing.

A Salem first responder who lost his mom to overdose explained it’s important to reduce the stigma of addiction.

”A lot of people don’t understand addiction and how desperately most addicts want to quit using and how hard that really is,” Bobby Vann said.

At the end of the awareness event, community members held a moment of silence for those who have died to overdose.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.