Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

Youngkin has been speaking and campaigning for Republican candidates in other states amid speculation he has national political aspirations.

“Virginians deserve to know where is the Governor going? How did he get there? Was he flying a commercial airline, private jet? Who paid for his security, travel and housing expenses? Did Virginians pay for him to pursue personal political aspirations? These are questions we believe should be answered,” Del. Marcus Simon (D) Falls Church said during a teleconference with reporters.

We have asked the Governor’s Office and the Republican Party of Virginia for comment. We will update this story when we receive a response.

