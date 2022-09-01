Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

Youngkin has been speaking and campaigning for Republican candidates in other states amid speculation he has national political aspirations.

“Virginians deserve to know where is the Governor going? How did he get there? Was he flying a commercial airline, private jet? Who paid for his security, travel and housing expenses? Did Virginians pay for him to pursue personal political aspirations? These are questions we believe should be answered,” Del. Marcus Simon (D) Falls Church said during a teleconference with reporters.

We have asked the Governor’s Office and the Republican Party of Virginia for comment. We will update this story when we receive a response.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Manhunt ends with suspect in hospital
Shelter in place in effect at Blacksburg High School because of report of weapon in building......
No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School
Terry Yerkey mugshot
Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Latest News

VA Dems Submit ROIA Requests About Governor's Travel
VA Dems Submit ROIA Requests About Governor's Travel
Biden boarding Air Force One
President Biden to address ‘soul of the nation’ Thursday in Philadelphia primetime speech
South Dakota state lawmakers were not informed by Governor Kristi Noem about her intentions to...
SD state lawmakers confused by Department of Public Safety pay raise announcement
Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey has filed a petition seeking reinstatement to...
Former Councilman Jeffrey, Jr. files petition seeking reinstatement