Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

WDBJ7 “Here @ Home” show debuts September 12

Here @ Home anchors Natalie Faunce, Kate Capodanno and Catherine Maxwell (L-R)
Here @ Home anchors Natalie Faunce, Kate Capodanno and Catherine Maxwell (L-R)(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is launching a new afternoon newscast Monday, September 12 at 3 p.m.

“Here @ Home” will be anchored by Natalie Faunce, Kate Capodanno and Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell.

The hour-long show is designed to be a “community” conversation, taking a “deeper dive” into some of the issues that concern our community, and meeting the people and organizations working hard to provide resources to help.

We hope to make our communities stronger and better and enrich lives, and educate our hometowns on not only what’s going on, but how people can get involved in positive change for their communities.

We’ll focus on content that our viewers can use: finance, education, health, consumer, crime, education, cooking, technology, family planning, senior living, history, travel and more.

We’ll ask questions of key leaders in our hometowns, but also want to hear from our viewers about their concerns and what is working (or not working) in their hometowns.

Matt Pumo, WDBJ regional VP/general manager, said: “This is something we’ve been wanting to do for a while and with Natalie, Kate and Catherine, this is the perfect time to produce local content that impacts us daily.”

France is a familiar face to WDBJ viewers, having worked in many roles in media over the past 15 years. Capodanno has been with WDBJ since 2019 and anchors the 5:30, 6:30, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts, while Maxwell is the station’s newest meteorologist, having joined WDBJ earlier this year after being named weathercaster of the year in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Manhunt ends with suspect in hospital
Terry Yerkey mugshot
Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Shelter in place in effect at Blacksburg High School because of report of weapon in building......
No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School

Latest News

A shelter-in-place for Blacksburg High School has been lifted. No weapons were found, according...
No Weapons Found After Blacksburg High Shelter-in-place
Faith Fest Headed to Elmwood Park
Faith Fest Headed to Elmwood Park
Shelter in place in effect at Blacksburg High School because of report of weapon in building......
No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School
Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the Atlantic.
Staying Dry This Work Week; Tracking Rain for Labor Day Weekend