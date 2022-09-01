WDBJ7 “Here @ Home” show debuts September 12

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is launching a new afternoon newscast Monday, September 12 at 3 p.m.

“Here @ Home” will be anchored by Natalie Faunce, Kate Capodanno and Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell.

The hour-long show is designed to be a “community” conversation, taking a “deeper dive” into some of the issues that concern our community, and meeting the people and organizations working hard to provide resources to help.

We hope to make our communities stronger and better and enrich lives, and educate our hometowns on not only what’s going on, but how people can get involved in positive change for their communities.

We’ll focus on content that our viewers can use: finance, education, health, consumer, crime, education, cooking, technology, family planning, senior living, history, travel and more.

We’ll ask questions of key leaders in our hometowns, but also want to hear from our viewers about their concerns and what is working (or not working) in their hometowns.

Matt Pumo, WDBJ regional VP/general manager, said: “This is something we’ve been wanting to do for a while and with Natalie, Kate and Catherine, this is the perfect time to produce local content that impacts us daily.”

France is a familiar face to WDBJ viewers, having worked in many roles in media over the past 15 years. Capodanno has been with WDBJ since 2019 and anchors the 5:30, 6:30, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts, while Maxwell is the station’s newest meteorologist, having joined WDBJ earlier this year after being named weathercaster of the year in West Virginia.

