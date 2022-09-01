Winless to 1-0: William Byrd named Friday Football Extra Week 1 Team of the Week
The Terriers opened the season with a 42-6 win on the road against Liberty.
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Winless to 1-0. That’s the story for the William Byrd football team, who used last fall’s 0-9 campaign as motivation this offseason.
The result was a 42-6 road win against Liberty to kick-start a new year, making the Terriers WDBJ7′s Week 1 Friday Football Extra Team of the Week.
