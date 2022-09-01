Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Winless to 1-0: William Byrd named Friday Football Extra Week 1 Team of the Week

The Terriers opened the season with a 42-6 win on the road against Liberty.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Winless to 1-0. That’s the story for the William Byrd football team, who used last fall’s 0-9 campaign as motivation this offseason.

The result was a 42-6 road win against Liberty to kick-start a new year, making the Terriers WDBJ7′s Week 1 Friday Football Extra Team of the Week.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Manhunt ends with suspect in hospital
Shelter in place in effect at Blacksburg High School because of report of weapon in building......
No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School
Terry Yerkey mugshot
Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Latest News

9.1.22 / FFE Team of the Week is...
9.1.22 / FFE Team of the Week is...
Roth Returns to Virginia Tech Radio Booth
Roth Returns to Virginia Tech Radio Booth
Virginia Tech Player Arrested
Virginia Tech Player Arrested
FILE - The 40-year-old Williams has hinted the U.S. Open will be her final tournament. The...
Serena Williams wins again at US Open, beating No. 2 seed Kontaveit