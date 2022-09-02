Hometown Local
BeeBee’s Spot restaurant opens in South Boston as take-out only

New Beebee's Spot restaurant
New Beebee's Spot restaurant(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new take-out only restaurant just opened it’s doors in South Boston.

BeeBee’s Spot celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon cutting Friday morning.

Brandon Coleman partnered with his friend Jamal Early and other family members to open the made-from-scratch restaurant in his hometown.

“I was born and raised here and I moved away. I’ve been doing a lot of different things and other places. So, I decided to come back home and do something. Me and the chef talked about it for years, and then just finally came this position. My mom actually found this spot, she told me about it, and we just all came together,” said Brandon Coleman, owner of BeeBee’s Spot.

After seeing the impact the pandemic had on other restaurants, the owners decided to make their spot take out only.

“Due to the pandemic, everything went to Uber Eats, Way Fast, and a lot of delivery services. A lot of stuff was going on, so we prepared for how that goes,” said Jamal Early, Head Chef at BeeBee’s Spot.

They say doing take-out only will lower overhead costs and be more convenient for customers.

“There’s less costs and it’s less expensive,” said Coleman. “Basically after Corona, we wanted to do something for people to be able to go in and out. I’m trying to provide jobs for the people in the community and to build my town back up.”

“I think it’s been an awesome thing to see them as a family coming together to work to bring this to the community. Especially post pandemic, having takeout is key to people being able to get good food and good made-to-order food that they can bring home or bring to their companies to eat,” said Josie Lopez with the Halifax County Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s really been a blessing how everything came together. It was God’s Plan,” said Early.

The owners plan to expand their restaurant and offer dine in services in the future.

