Blue Ridge Fire and EMS Academy celebrates newest graduates

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Fire and EMS Academy welcomed its first class in November 2021, who graduated in February 2022.

“This was a last minute effort between Franklin and Henry County to put together. We need people to put on the streets and people were just not applying, so we had to take other routes,” said Capt. Patrick Meeks, one of the four lead instructors at the academy.

On Thursday night, the academy celebrated the 14 recruits that are a part of the second graduating class.

“To see the new people grow, is tremendous. That’s part of being an educator in the field that I’m part of in the fire service, is to take that person and turn them into that person that can go out and save somebody and put out fires. It’s a tremendous feeling,” said Meeks.

For Meeks, it was an even more special day because his daughter, Abby, was a part of it.

“It’s probably the highest honor or highlight of my career, was when my daughter came to me and she asked that she would like to apply and go through the process. She was accepted and just to be with her throughout that academy and to be able to teach her and to be here on graduation night to be able to pin her, the feeling is just wonderful.”

The four month academy is no walk in the park though.

“A lot of us literally broke our bodies to fulfill this accomplishment,” said Amber McGhee, a graduate who will be working in Henry County.

But each recruit is proud of all their accomplishments that have gotten them to this day.

“I think god called me to do this. I was young, I was exposed to it and it came out good for me. I love this job, I love helping people, it’s one of the greatest jobs to have in the world,” said Alan Agee, a graduate who will be working in Franklin County.

Surrounded by those who were there for their training and those who’ve been their forever, they took their oath to protect and serve.

“For me, that’s the biggest thing, is being able to help the community and on their worst day, be the hope that they can see,” said McGhee.

The message the recruits had for anyone thinking of joining, is that you can do this too.

The Blue Ridge Fire and EMS Academy hopes to have its newest class start at the beginning of 2023. At this time, it’s specifically for recruits in Franklin, Henry and Patrick Counties, but they are hoping to expand their reach.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.