Check out the latest research, technology in agriculture at Kentland Farm Field Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - You can get a look at the latest research and tools in agriculture during Kentland Farm Field Day. It’s taking place Tuesday, September 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the farm in Blacksburg.

Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences are hosting the event. Anyone is welcome to go learn about research happening on the farm and participate in several workshops and demonstrations that focus on grazing tools, pasture management, and horticulture production.

Dr. John Fike, extension forage specialist at Virginia Tech, will be the guest speaker. He’ll give strategies for reducing fertilizer inputs on the farm.

Other speakers from Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Tech and industry experts will cover topics such as:

- Animal science, agronomy, horticulture, and entomology program updates

- Pasture management apps

- Graze 300: A producer perspective

- Small-scale vegetable irrigation

- Weed control for vegetable production

- Fence strategies for vegetable production

Registration for the event is $15, which includes lunch. The deadline to register is Tuesday, September 6. Click here for more information and to register.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.