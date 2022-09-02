Danville Police chief gets spotlight in international publication

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Danville PD Release) - Danville Police Chief Scott Booth has been highlighted in an issue of the publication of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) Police Chief Magazine.

Chief Booth dedicated his article to Hakim Abdullah, “a friend, and community voice, who passed away on April 29, 2022.”

The article, The Future of Policing is in Our Shared Vision, is in the September 2022 issue.

A quote from the article is below:

“Let’s start with something that we all can agree on—both the police and the community want safer neighborhoods. Safer schools. Safer highways. What we don’t always agree on is how to get there. Since the summer of 2020, we have experienced widespread public opinions for reform in the law enforcement profession. Policing tactics have not kept pace with societal expectations. Critical issues such as homelessness, the opioid epidemic, and mental health response now require a different approach—we can’t just sweep them away or lock up the problem. Police accountability and transparency are front and center. Communities are demanding more from those who are sworn to protect and serve them, but we cannot do it alone. More collaborative and creative solutions are needed. So how do we get there? As with most complex problems, leadership is the key. As police leaders, now is the time for us to step up and, alongside our community partners, exercise transformational leadership. In The Leadership Challenge, authors Jim Kouzes and Barry Posner outline a template for transformational organizational change that I find particularly relevant as we chart our path forward.1 The model consists of five fundamental components: model the way, inspire a shared vision, challenge the process, enable others to act, and encourage the heart.

According to Danville Police, “The IACP is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders and is committed to advancing the safety of communities worldwide. This prestigious organization has more than 32,000 members in over 170 countries. This association has been serving communities by advancing leadership and professionalism in policing worldwide since 1893. The Police Chief magazine is the leading periodical for law enforcement executives.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.