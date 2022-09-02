Hometown Local
Endangered elderly woman missing from Lynchburg

Missing woman Frances Carter
Missing woman Frances Carter(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are asking for help finding a missing woman they say is endangered.

Officers were called at 11 p.m. September 1, 2022 to the 1000 block of Floyd Street about Frances Carter, 79, last seen by her family at 8 p.m. She was gone when her family checked on her lately.

Carter is considered endangered due to a medical condition affecting her behavior, according to police. Carter is approximately 5′7″ and 200 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair, and she was last reported seen wearing a cream-colored shirt with a dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Patrick County Hospital Owner Moves Toward Behavioral Health
Lynchburg Schools: Youngkin Directive Can Help Fill Teacher Vacancies
Blue Ridge Fire and EMS Academy Celebrates Newest Graduates
