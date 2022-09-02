Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental.

At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused approximately $10,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.