Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental.
At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it.
No injuries were reported.
The fire caused approximately $10,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
