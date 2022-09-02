Hazardous material cleanup causing long delays along I-81S in Wythe Co.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers are advised to utilize alternate routes at mile marker 59 while a hazardous materials cleanup is underway at the site of a disabled truck just north of exit 60 (Rural Retreat) along I-81S in Wythe County.
Backups are currently at six miles, according to VDOT, and begin around mile marker 65.
One lane of I-81S is open, but a single lane is expected to stay closed into the evening.

