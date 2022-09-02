Hazardous material cleanup causing long delays along I-81S in Wythe Co.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers are advised to utilize alternate routes at mile marker 59 while a hazardous materials cleanup is underway at the site of a disabled truck just north of exit 60 (Rural Retreat) along I-81S in Wythe County.

Backups are currently at six miles, according to VDOT, and begin around mile marker 65.

One lane of I-81S is open, but a single lane is expected to stay closed into the evening.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.