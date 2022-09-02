HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: The Kings to play First Fridays, as the season starts to wind down

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - What’s been a great summer of live shows for local music fans has proven to be a challenge for First Fridays organizers in Roanoke.

“It’s been an interesting season. We’ve had good crowds, but we’ve had national acts in Elmwood Park adjacent to us for six events. And that’s pretty tough when you put up a national act versus our local bands.,” says David Camper, with First Fridays Roanoke.

Now in its 34th season, First Friday’s brings out the best when it comes to local talent.

Taking the stage this week will be The Kings which is known as the band that plays everything.

“The Kings are a group that have been around, I guess, for about 50 years. They’re just a great, fun group with a little brass and a little energy, they’re just so much fun and people love coming out, tapping their toes and drinking a cool one with them,” says Camper.

All shows support local charities.

Music fans can feel good knowing that as they’re having a good time, they’re also helping others.

“We have fun. It’s a walk around event. I mean, you walk around and you see your friends. You listen to music. You have a nice cold drink. It’s so much more fun to me than a sit down concert,” says Camper.

First Fridays will wrap up for the season with the band, The Worx on October 7th.

