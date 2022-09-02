How the future of the car industry is changing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The future of buying a car could look different with more local dealerships being bought by larger corporations.

Gary Duncan has been in the automotive industry for decades, and is now selling his Acura, Audi and BMW dealerships to a larger company. He explained how the national trend is affecting dealerships in Roanoke.

“You will see the total number of owners go from 18,000 to a lot less,” Duncan said.

Duncan explained fewer owners will hold the keys to local dealerships.

“The big will get bigger. The mom and pops, there’s scales to economy,” Duncan said. “There’s a lot of buy sells right in Roanoke and surrounding areas.”

Park Automotive Group will be taking over the dealerships in mid-September. The new general manager explained the car industry is shifting gears to standardized transactions.

“With a lower supply, there’s just a lot less of the old style negotiations, big rebates, those kind of things,” J Smith said. “They’re just not out there right now.”

The national chip shortage paired with fewer independent owners is driving more consumers to shop online.

“People like myself at my age, we still like to dicker and negotiate,” Duncan said. “But pretty much the new thing that people want, they want the Amazon quick experience. They want to know they got a good buy and they want it quick.”

Both Duncan and Smith agreed the new route to the car business won’t bring higher market prices to the Roanoke Valley.

“I don’t think you’re going to see that in the mid to smaller markets like Roanoke,” Smith said. “I think you’ve already seen it in major metro areas.”

The other Duncan dealership locations will be remaining within the family business.

