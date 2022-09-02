Hometown Local
Local Blacksburg businesses prepare for football season

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies are getting ready to play and students are looking forward to cheering them on Friday and all season long.

“It was definitely a big draw for tech. So, getting to go out with my friends, I am really excited about,” said Freshman Lucy Fitterer.

Many students will be cheering on from downtown Blacksburg.

“Yeah, I am excited to just have the whole group together everybody all the different grades, and getting to celebrate Virginia Tech,” added Fitterer.

As students get pumped for the first season game, local businesses are preparing for big crowds.

“Very busy, very hectic, chaotic. I mean we do our best to keep up lots and lots of people,” said Hokie House Manager Samantha Simonetti.

Simonetti has been working at Hokie House for 10 years. The Blacksburg bar has been home to countless watch parties and is working to make sure all customer needs are met.

“We have extra staff as much as we can and then we prep everything as much as we can, extra stock, come in earlier,” explained Simonetti. “And just try to mentally prepare ourselves as well.”

High Peak Sportswear Manager Adam Linkous says they welcome everyone as they look forward to a strong season.

“And it’s a big celebration and this story being downtown has the opportunity to be a part of that,” said Linkous. “And allow fans to get merchandise that goes along with Virginia Tech and the game day.”

Though it may take a few extra hands to make it through the day they are thrilled to welcome fans back.

“And it’s a really fun atmosphere you know. Everyone has a lot of fun when they come in,” added Simonetti.

