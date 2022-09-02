Lynchburg and Charlotte men found guilty in federal cocaine distribution trial

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The last two defendants in a large-scale cocaine distribution case were found guilty Friday in a federal trial in Lynchburg.

A jury returned the verdict for Ricky Abner of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Charay Trent of Lynchburg Friday afternoon. Sentencing will be held at a later date.

The case involved trafficking cocaine from Texas into Charlotte and Lynchburg.

23 people had been convicted in this case before this trial.

