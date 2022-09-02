Hometown Local
Lynchburg and Charlotte men found guilty in federal cocaine distribution trial

(Source: AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The last two defendants in a large-scale cocaine distribution case were found guilty Friday in a federal trial in Lynchburg.

A jury returned the verdict for Ricky Abner of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Charay Trent of Lynchburg Friday afternoon. Sentencing will be held at a later date.

The case involved trafficking cocaine from Texas into Charlotte and Lynchburg.

23 people had been convicted in this case before this trial.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

