Lynchburg City Schools feels Gov. Youngkin’s newest directive can help fill teacher vacancies

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive directive on Thursday, which he hopes will help address the future of education in Virginia. Lynchburg City Schools spoke Thursday about the positives they feel can come from the directive.

“We are excited about a lot of potential different opportunities that might allow people to join the profession. The details are very important for how all this is going to work, we think there are a lot of great ideas that make a lot of sense for Virginia and certainly for LCS as a whole. Things like the apprenticeship idea, thinking about different routes to licensure, those are all really great opportunities to consider how we modernize our approach to improvement for this profession while still ensuring that we are maintaining high quality professionals in education in Virginia,” said Dr. Reid Wodicka, deputy superintendent of operations and strategic planning.

Lynchburg City Schools, like many divisions, started the school year with dozens of teacher vacancies. Wodicka said they have filled some, but did not have an exact number, he added they are under 27 vacancies at this time.

