No arrests made in Lynchburg apartment shooting

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for the shooters involved in wounding a man Thursday night.

Police were called to the Maple Ridge Apartments on Reusens Road about 9:30 p.m. about shots being fired. Officers were told by witnesses that someone had been shot by three people wearing masks. The shooters drove off in a dark colored vehicle and the victim got to a hospital; police say he is expected to recover.

No descriptions of the shooters have been made available.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

