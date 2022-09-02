Hometown Local
Pedestrian hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday.

Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call Blacksburg PD at 540-443-1400.

