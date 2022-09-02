Salem Civic Center cites security efficiency behind new clear bag policy

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Civic Center is the latest event venue in the Roanoke valley to implement a clear bag policy.

Large purses, backpacks and other bags that are not clear won’t be allowed starting September 17.The policy change comes after downtown Roanoke implemented its clear bag policy for the Budweiser Summer Series.

The director of civic facilities explained organizers made the decision to get people through security faster.

”This really doesn’t have anything to do with gun safety, this is really about the speed and just getting people in,” Wendy Delano said. “The funny thing is in our industry people are always trying to sneak in food, which it sounds crazy but you know we’re here to make a profit as well.”

Delano also explained adding the policy will make it more consistent with event venues across the Roanoke valley.

Salem Civic Center joins Roanoke’s Berglund Center and Dr. Pepper park with a clear bag policy.

