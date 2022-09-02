Sheriff’s K9 escapes in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.

The dog escaped his kennel in the Boxwood Farm area, according to the sheriff’s office, which says, “He is not aggressive, but please don’t attempt to catch him.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dog is asked to call 434-946-9300 or Captain Renalds at 434-907-2045.

