Sheriff’s K9 escapes in Amherst County

This Amherst County Sheriff's Office K9 escaped from his kennel
This Amherst County Sheriff's Office K9 escaped from his kennel(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.

The dog escaped his kennel in the Boxwood Farm area, according to the sheriff’s office, which says, “He is not aggressive, but please don’t attempt to catch him.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dog is asked to call 434-946-9300 or Captain Renalds at 434-907-2045.

