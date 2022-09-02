Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler...
Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said.

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said school officers chased after the suspect and caught him, also recovering the weapon they believe was used.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place in effect at Blacksburg High School because of report of weapon in building......
No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School
Roanoke City Police Department
Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
Pedestrian hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Manhunt ends with suspect in hospital

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
Jermaine Bass, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, premeditated firearm discharge causing...
Father shoots 2 young children as they slept in bunkbeds, sheriff says
Eebbers, an 11-year-old explosive detection canine who works at a Minnesota airport, was voted...
Meet 11-year-old Eebbers: TSA’s ‘cutest canine’
VDOT
Hazardous material cleanup causing long delays along I-81S in Wythe Co.