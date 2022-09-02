Hometown Local
Teen Driving Solutions School trains teens to be safer drivers

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit is training teens to become safe, smart and responsible drivers this Labor Day weekend.

Teen Driving Solutions School at Virginia International Raceway is helping teens to “arrive alive every time they drive.”

The two-day program includes training both in the classroom and on the track to reduce their risk for being involved in a crash.

Research shows that the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the 100 deadliest days of summer for teen drivers.

“During the school year, they have routines and they stay pretty much at home. In the summertime, we roam about. We go to the beach and places we’ve never been. Without the right mindset and preparation, you end up putting yourself in harm’s way because you’re in an environment that you’re not familiar with,” said Daniel Wagner, founder of Teen Driving Solutions School.

They found that 98% of their graduates drive incident free for four years after completion.

The next driving school program is October 15 and 16 at Virginia International Raceway.

