WDBJ7 High School Football Player of the Week 1: Landon Altizer, Cave Spring

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Being a running back turned quarterback is already a lot to have on your plate.

“Leading up to the game I was just thinking about assignments and what I could do to be perfect every night and get this team on the right track,” said Cave Spring Senior quarterback Landon Altizer. “My teammates helped a lot, building me up all week and just making me feel comfortable.

Now add in that your season opener is against your rival.

“Knowing I’m playing hidden Valley the big rival is crazy.” He continues. “A lot of pressure on you, A lot of fans in the stands. But once you get in that mode, you just try to drown it out and do what you do best.”

Altizer dazzled on the gridiron last Friday, squaring up behind center for the first time since middle school . He completed eight of nine passes, including one TD, and ran for 122 yards with two sixers.

“Go onto my head I’m just trying to make sure everybody’s got their assignments right, knows what they’re doing,” he says. “If they’ve got any questions, ask the quarterback. That’s what coach says every practice, don’t ask the coach, ask the quarterback. They’re supposed to know everything at all times and that’s just what I was trying to do. Know what everybody had done I know what I’m supposed to do even more and just get the job done on Fridays.”

From practice days to gamedays, going 1-0 has become a mantra at Cave Spring.

“1-0 you got to be perfect every day take one day at a time, one practice at a time, one play at a time. If you mess up, that’s over with. Next one. You never think too far ahead because of you think too far ahead, then you’re going to miss what’s right in front of you. That 1-0 mentality is what’s really keeping us going. To start off 1-0 which we haven’t done in a long time feels great. To see the community grow around us and get excited for football season as well.”

Appreciating the success, while looking forward to the future.

“It feels really good but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without these guys,” the QB adds. “I did play good but these guys played even better. Our defense had a big good egg on the board which, defense was insane on Friday, which is really nice to see and it’s comforting to know that ear guys are doing what they need to do while I can do what I can do.”

