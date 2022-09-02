We turn more unsettled this Labor Day Weekend

Dry conditions again today

Labor Day Weekend brings back the chance for *some* rain

The holiday weekend will NOT be a washout

REST OF THE WORK WEEK

High pressure stays parked for the next few days allowing us to stay dry and keep humidity on the lower end. If you have any outdoor plans that require rain-free days, the next few will be ideal to get them in! High temperatures will remain near seasonable in the 80s with low temperatures hovering in and around the 60s for most. Lots of sun is expected Thursday, but on Friday we will see some increasing clouds throughout the day.

We'll see increasing clouds this afternoon with highs well into the 80s. (WDBJ Weather)

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Right now we think it’s a safe bet to have activities planned outdoors, but keep eyes to the sky as a few showers are possible to arrive. A frontal system approaches our region by Sunday, plus a southerly flow enters the area both of these can help bring a few showers. Looks like this front will stall nearby on Monday which can still provide some spotty rain showers and isolated storms. Right now temperatures throughout the weekend will be in the 80s for most with lows in the 60s.

We turn more unsettled this weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We have a Tropical Storm Danielle in the Atlantic! This one will not be a threat for the United States. If strengthening continues we may talk about our first hurricane for the 2022 Atlantic Season!

Latest on Tropical Storm Danielle. (WDBJ Weather)

The National Hurricane Center is watching two additional areas of low pressure in the Atlantic. If any develop, it could become Earl over the weekend.

Two additional storms are possible to form. The one by the west coast of Africa will have a hard time strengthening. (WDBJ7)

The peak time for development is September 10th. Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.