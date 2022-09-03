7@four previews Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 35th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show is Saturday, September 3 at the Salem Civic Center.

The plan is for it to happen rain or shine, with gates opening at 8 a.m. and registration open until 1 p.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m.

There will be dash plaques for Modern Mopar and Classic Mopar, plus door prizes, raffles, a silent auction and food.

Proceeds benefit St. Jude’s and local charities.

Kim Novak stopped by 7@four to tell us about it; see the video for that segment.

