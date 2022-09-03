Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7@four previews Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 35th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show is Saturday, September 3 at the Salem Civic Center.

The plan is for it to happen rain or shine, with gates opening at 8 a.m. and registration open until 1 p.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m.

There will be dash plaques for Modern Mopar and Classic Mopar, plus door prizes, raffles, a silent auction and food.

Proceeds benefit St. Jude’s and local charities.

Kim Novak stopped by 7@four to tell us about it; see the video for that segment.

Click here for more information about the event.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place in effect at Blacksburg High School because of report of weapon in building......
No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School
Roanoke City Police Department
Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked
Pedestrian hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Manhunt ends with suspect in hospital

Latest News

Stomp The Spot(ted lanternfly)
The Future Of The Car Industry Effect On Roanoke
The Future Of The Car Industry Effect On Roanoke
VT readies for Old Dominion matchup Friday night
VT readies for Old Dominion matchup Friday night
The WDBJ7 Labor Day Travel Preview