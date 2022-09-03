Virginia State Police investigate fatal early morning crash in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA Co. Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving multiple passengers.

The crash occurred Saturday at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road in Pittsylvania County.

A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, hit a ditch, and overturned.

VSP reports there were 3 juvenile passengers in the vehicle.

A 10-year-old male was not wearing a seatbelt, and a 3-year-old male was in a child safety seat. Both children were injured and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 6-year-old Kias Jordan Salas was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle; Kias died at the scene.

The Chevrolet was driven by Czachary Paul Roe, 37, of Callands, Va. Mr. Roe was injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

