Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. On Friday, they did just that.

“Today is a very important day here at the federal courthouse in Lynchburg. For the last three years, my office has been dedicated to dismantling the organization that is primarily responsible and is the largest supplier of narcotics here to the central Virginia area, including the city of Lynchburg,” said Chris Kavanaugh, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

Kavanaugh said this operation starts and ends with Jeremel Storey, which led to their work being classified as “operation Storey time.”

“Jeremel Storey, originally from New York, but then moved here to Lynchburg where he was active in the drug trade from 2000 to 2013. In 2013, he moved south to Charlotte, North Carolina where he led an organization that was primarily responsible for the presence of narcotics here in central Virginia,” said Kavanaugh.

On Friday, Ricky Abner, considered to be Storey’s number two man, and Charay Trent, were convicted by a federal jury. Becoming the 24th and 25th people to be convicted in this large scale indictment.

“Hundreds of kilograms were seized in this operation and are not on our streets here in central Virginia, firearms have been seized and are not on our streets here in central Virginia and hundreds of thousands of dollars of proceeds by the individuals that were praying on our communities has been seized as well,” said Kavanaugh.

For Lynchburg Police Chief, Ryan Zuidema, he hopes this sends a message to any organization involved in violent or drug crime.

“To those folks in our community that think that they are going to participate in violent crime or drug crime, that we fill find you, we will track you down, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

This was a group effort over the years including: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, the DEA, ATF, Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office and the Lynchburg Police Department.

22 of the 25 defendants plead guilty to the charges, with three going to trial, including Abner and Trent, which wrapped up today. There will be 25 sentencing dates for those involved, but what we know right now is that Storey will be sentenced in December.

