Last chance to enjoy Roanoke’s Splash Valley

Splash Valley
Splash Valley(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As summer nears an end, a fan favorite water park will be closing for the year on Monday.

Roanoke County’s Splash Valley, at the Green Ridge Recreation Center, is open for one last weekend this Labor Day holiday.

Families can enjoy features such as slides, a river, a children’s playground, and more.

The water park hasn’t seen as many visitors this year as it did last year.

The Aquatic Supervisor Paige Hickey said she thinks it’s because of the unpredictable weather. They are excited about the great weather this weekend.

“People should know that we have great weather. Lifeguards are ready for you. FA’s are ready for you. Concessions are ready for you,” explained Hickey. “We are running a special for Roanoke County Residents and Green Bridge Recreation members and it is 7 dollars for them to get in all day.”

If you’re not a Roanoke resident or green way recreation member you can still get in for 7 dollars after 4 p.m. Splash Valley is open from 11 to 7 through Monday.

