Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke celebrates workers with Labor Day Parade

Labor Day Parade
Labor Day Parade(Chuck Simpson)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To celebrate Labor Day, the star city hosted a parade this morning.

The parade kicked off today at noon.

It traveled down Campbell Avenue, and onto Williamson Road.

They honored workers’ rights as they celebrated the contributions workers have made to America’s prosperity.

Parade organizers say more than 125 participated and more than 250 spectators stood along the route.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
Roanoke City Police Department
Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked
Eliza Fletcher is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say
The other dealership locations will not be affected
Duncan Acura, Audi & BMW in Roanoke to go under new ownership
This Amherst County Sheriff's Office K9 escaped from his kennel
Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found

Latest News

Blue Ridge Campground
Camping safety tips as people head into the wild Labor Day weekend
Splash Valley
Last chance to enjoy Roanoke’s Splash Valley
Virginia Football
UVA football defeats Richmond, 34-17 in Elliott coaching debut
FFE Player Of The Week Behind Center At Cave Spring
FFE Player Of The Week Behind Center At Cave Spring