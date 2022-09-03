Roanoke celebrates workers with Labor Day Parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To celebrate Labor Day, the star city hosted a parade this morning.

The parade kicked off today at noon.

It traveled down Campbell Avenue, and onto Williamson Road.

They honored workers’ rights as they celebrated the contributions workers have made to America’s prosperity.

Parade organizers say more than 125 participated and more than 250 spectators stood along the route.

