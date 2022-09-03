Unsettled weather returns for Labor Day weekend

Humidity builds back in

A little more unsettled to close out the holiday weekend

Turning cooler by next week

WEEKEND OVERVIEW

It’s a safe bet to have activities planned outdoors for Saturday and Sunday, but keep eyes to the sky as a few showers are possible to arrive. A frontal system approaches our region by Monday but takes until Tuesday to clear the area. This means we’ll keep storms in the forecast early next week. Here’s the breakdown.

SATURDAY

The weekend starts out with some sunshine and dry conditions. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day along with an uptick in humidity. The combo will help generate one or two storms during the day Saturday. Overall, this will be the best day of the weekend. Our high will climb into the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY

Expect more clouds with spotty showers and storm chances increasing during the afternoon. You’ll still be able to fit in outdoor activities, just don’t expect much sunshine. Afternoon highs climb to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Better chances for rain/storms will be seen on Monday. (WDBJ7)

MONDAY - TUESDAY

A cut-off low over the Mississippi River valley will push in a surge of humid air leading to repeated showers and storms Monday. Plan for lots of clouds with several rounds of rain during the day which may position themselves over the same areas. This “training” setup my lead to localized flooding issues late Monday into Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be cooler than average thanks to the cloudy skies.

REST OF THE WEEK

The cold front will finally exit the region by the middle part of the week. While this will lead to fewer showers, clouds likely stick around through the midweek along with below average highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We have our first hurricane for the 2022 Atlantic season! Danielle strengthened to a hurricane Friday afternoon, but was downgraded to a Tropical Storm overnight. This one will not be a threat for the United States. We also now have Tropical Storm Earl which formed overnight Friday. This doesn’t look like it will impact the U.S. either.

Here's the latest on Danielle. (WDBJ Weather)

Here's the latest on Earl. (WDBJ Weather)

The National Hurricane Center is watching two additional areas of low pressure in the Atlantic.

The peak time for development is September 10th. Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

