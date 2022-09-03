UVA football defeats Richmond, 34-17 in Elliott coaching debut

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tony Elliott’s reign as leader of Virginia’s football program began to the tune of a 34-17 victory over the Spiders in Charlottesville.

Brennan Armstrong became the Wahoos all-time yards leader, throwing for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He also tallied 109 yards and a score on the ground.

Virginia takes the show on the road on Saturday, September 10 at Illinois (1-1).

