Virginia Tech fans get out to watch the Hokies in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s first game of the season wasn’t going to stop fans from getting out to enjoy the start of the Brent Pry era locally.

“I’m excited, I’m ready for the Brent Pry era, I want to see how that’s going to go,” said Nathan Ragland.

“I like that a Charleston kid is running the helms there, he’s got a good arm so we gotta like that,” said Bobby Hoffert.

It was fitting that the fans in Roanoke made their way to Beamer’s 25.

“I recently moved to Roanoke, need a place to watch the games that weren’t in Blacksburg and I just thought, what better place,” said Ragland.

There’s an overall feel of excitement for college football to be back in general.

“It’s the most exciting time of year for me and I’m just really glad it’s back,” said Ragland.

When the games aren’t in Blacksburg, Hoffert and Ragland said they’ll definitely be watching the games at Beamer’s 25.

