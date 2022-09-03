Virginia Tech football downed by ODU, 20-17 in Pry coaching debut
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech football team lost their season debut Friday night in Norfolk against Old Dominion, 20-17.
Hokie Quarterback Grant Wells threw one touchdown and four interceptions in the game.
Virginia Tech hosts Boston College on Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m.
Catch highlights and recap on WDBJ7 at 11.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.