Virginia Tech football downed by ODU, 20-17 in Pry coaching debut

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech football team lost their season debut Friday night in Norfolk against Old Dominion, 20-17.

Hokie Quarterback Grant Wells threw one touchdown and four interceptions in the game.

Virginia Tech hosts Boston College on Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m.

Catch highlights and recap on WDBJ7 at 11.

