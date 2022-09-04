Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

85-year-old pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Henry Co.

Credit: BTW21
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Henry County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

State Police reports the crash happened Saturday at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, near Wheeler Avenue.

Officials say a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue when the vehicle hit a man crossing Virginia Avenue from the left side of the roadway.

The man has been identified as Vincent Nicholas Sciarabba, 85, of Warrenton, NC.

Mr. Sciarabba died at the scene.

At this time, they do not have the driver’s information, however, the vehicle and driver remained at the scene during the crash investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Teen shot dead in NW Roanoke Saturday night
Credit: Virginia Tech
Hokies football player issues apology after hitting fan following Friday loss
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
The deadly crash happened Saturday just after 3:30 a.m. on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road.
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Pittsylvania Co.
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging

Latest News

Sunday Morning Digital News Update - September 4, 2022
Sunday Morning Digital News Update - September 4, 2022
Scattered showers and storms become more numerous into Monday and Tuesday
Sunday, September 4 - Weather Outlook
WDBJ7 photo
Crews respond to house fire in NW Roanoke
Male Shot Dead in NW Roanoke