85-year-old pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Henry Co.

HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Henry County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

State Police reports the crash happened Saturday at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, near Wheeler Avenue.

Officials say a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue when the vehicle hit a man crossing Virginia Avenue from the left side of the roadway.

The man has been identified as Vincent Nicholas Sciarabba, 85, of Warrenton, NC.

Mr. Sciarabba died at the scene.

At this time, they do not have the driver’s information, however, the vehicle and driver remained at the scene during the crash investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

