Details released in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricating evidence early Saturday morning.

Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, September 2, at 4:30 a.m.

Memphis police responded to a missing person on Carr Avenue at 7 a.m.

Around 6:45 a.m., a man found the victims cellphone and Champion slide sandals laying on the street.

According to the affidavit, Abston’s DNA was found on the slides, and investigators discovered surveillance footage, from the Malco Theater on Germantown Parkway of Abston wearing the same slides a day before the abduction.

Police contacted the owner of the cleaning service they believed Abston worked for and the owner verified that Abston worked there and gave police his information.

Investigators used his cellphone records to determined that he was near 3876 Central Avenue during Fletcher’s abduction, said police.

Police interviewed a witness and she stated that Abston went to his brothers house around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police said the witness saw Abston cleaning the inside of the GMC Terrain with the floor cleaner and stated he was behaving oddly.

His brother also saw Abston washing his clothes in the sink of the house, and he was acting very strange, said police.

Abston declined to provide investigators with the location of the victim.

