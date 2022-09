HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County.

All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane.

The crash was near Sunset Rd; Rt. 804N/S, according to VDOT.

WDBJ7 is working to learn more about the emergency presence.

