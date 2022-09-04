Hometown Local
Hokies football player issues apology after punching fan following Friday loss at ODU

Credit: Virginia Tech
Credit: Virginia Tech(Virginia Tech)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech football player has issued an apology after hitting a fan that rushed the field after Friday night’s loss to Old Dominion.

TE/ATH Connor Blumrick was leaving the field with the rest of the team when a fan flowed right into his path and the redshirt senior launched his arm in their direction.

Blumrick issued the following apology via Twitter on Saturday:

“I would like to sincerely apologize to ODU and Hokie Nation for my actions after last night’s game. Following an emotional loss, in trying to get to the locker room safely, there was an incident including contact between myself and a fan, that I regret. This is not an accurate reflection of my character and I am truly sorry to those I have let down including my coaches, teammates and fans.

Thank you and go Hokies, Connor Blumrick #4″

Courtesy: Twitter/@ConnorBlumrick

WDBJ7 has reached out to Virginia Tech regarding whether Blumrick will receive any discipline for the actions.

