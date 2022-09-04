Liberty football wins season debut in 29-27 4OT thriller over Southern Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDBJ) - Liberty kept the flame alive to the tune of four overtime quarters and a victory against Southern Mississippi Saturday night.

The 29-27 winning effort included five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns by Demario Douglas.

The Flames will face UAB on September 10 in Lynchburg as they try to move to 2-0.

