Liberty football wins season debut in 29-27 4OT thriller over Southern Miss.
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDBJ) - Liberty kept the flame alive to the tune of four overtime quarters and a victory against Southern Mississippi Saturday night.
The 29-27 winning effort included five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns by Demario Douglas.
The Flames will face UAB on September 10 in Lynchburg as they try to move to 2-0.
