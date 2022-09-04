Man found shot on porch Sunday in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot with non-critical injuries on the porch of a house in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Roanoke Police say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name with authorities.

No suspects were arrested.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.