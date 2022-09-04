Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Man found shot on porch Sunday in NW Roanoke

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot with non-critical injuries on the porch of a house in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Roanoke Police say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name with authorities.

No suspects were arrested.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Teen shot dead in NW Roanoke Saturday night
Credit: Virginia Tech
Hokies football player issues apology after hitting fan following Friday loss
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
The deadly crash happened Saturday just after 3:30 a.m. on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road.
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Pittsylvania Co.
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging

Latest News

Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N causes delays Sunday
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room after football game at ODU Friday night
Sunday Morning Digital News Update - September 4, 2022
Digital News Update - September 4, 2022
Virginia State Police reports the crash happened Saturday night on Virginia Avenue, near...
85-year-old man killed after being hit by driver in Henry Co.