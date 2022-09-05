7@four previews 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The event is 5-8 p.m., with registration and check-in at 3:30.

All money raised benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

