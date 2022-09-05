Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7@four previews 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The event is 5-8 p.m., with registration and check-in at 3:30.

All money raised benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Click here to see organizer Peter Matthiessen stop by 7@four to talk about the event.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Virginia Tech
Hokies football player issues apology after hitting fan following Friday loss
WDBJ7 photo
Teen shot dead in NW Roanoke
Man found shot on porch in NW Roanoke
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room after football game at ODU

Latest News

The Buena Vista Labor Day parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia.
Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia
McAfee Shuttle First Customers
Town Of Pulaski To Go Different Route For Gathering Trash
SML Fire Boat
First responders calling incident calls on Smith Mountain Lake “quiet” this summer