7@four previews 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at Salem Memorial Ballpark.
The event is 5-8 p.m., with registration and check-in at 3:30.
All money raised benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
