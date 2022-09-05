Adaptive kayaking event for differently abled people coming up Saturday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A special event is taking place this weekend in Franklin County, it everyone is invited.

An adaptive Kayaking event will take place at the Franklin County YMCA for differently abled children and adults. Volunteers will be on site to help participants safely experience kayaking in a controlled environment. Organizers with the group “Wheel Love” say it’s special because it allows people with certain challenges to have a unique experience and realize their capabilities.

“Some people see videos of other people floating down the river or playing and the lake and they are like ‘you know what, I would like to try that.’ But all of the sudden you’re like ‘but I don’t have a kayak and I’ve never done it before’, begins Scot Mills with Wheel Love. “There’s so many different things you’re not sure of so maybe here, they would have the confidence to be able to get in and out of the pool with help and just paddle around in the pool for a little bit.”

The event will be held this Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

Wheel Love says you can message them on Facebook to let them know if you plan to attend.

