Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia.

Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route.

Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd lined Magnolia Avenue.

The parade included the Virginia Military Institute Pipes and Drums, and the marching bands from Parry McCluer High School and Southern Virginia University.

And then there were the politicians who consider the parade an essential stop on the campaign trail.

With no statewide races in November, that meant 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline and his Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis.

During the speeches that followed at Glen Maury Park, the candidates sparred over labor unions and Virginia’s Right-to-Work Law.

“You can decide for yourself whether you want to be represented by a union or not,” Cline told the audience. “That’s what’s important for working families. That’s what’s important for Virginia’s economy.”

“Labor unions helped create the American middle class and made it possible for tens of millions of Americans to earn a decent living, provide for their families and live with dignity,” Lewis said during her remarks.

The candidates have been campaigning for months, but with 64 days until the election on November 8, it will soon become a sprint to the finish.

