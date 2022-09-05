Hometown Local
Del. Head campaigning ahead of 2023 Virginia Senate election

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Labor Day Parade in Buena Vista is a popular stop for candidates who are running in November. Some are looking beyond the next election, and this year was no exception.

In the wake of redistricting, Republican Delegate Chris Head is running for a seat in the Virginia Senate.

And that election is coming up in November 2023.

The new Senate District Three stretches from Craig County to Waynesboro, and has no incumbent.

“The people in current District 17 for the House of Delegates, I’ve been serving them for 11 years, but you get north of that they may know my name if they’ve seen me for a piece of legislation or something, but they don’t really know me,” Head told WDBJ7 Monday, “so we’ve got to take every opportunity to get to know the entirety of this district and it’s a big patch of turf.”

So far, no one else has announced a campaign for the open seat, but Head said he will be very surprised if no one else decides to run.

